Canton man charged with felony arson after Christmas Day fire

CANTON, GA — A Canton man is facing several charges, including felony arson, in connection with a Christmas Day fire on Marietta Road.

Officials say Blake Lewis Bishop was brought in for interviews and subsequently charged with three counts related to the fire. Investigators say the blaze broke out inside a city-owned commercial building that was vacant and scheduled for demolition.

Canton Fire Battalion Chief Michael Sims says investigators were able to quickly determine the fire was intentionally set.

“As they work to determine the cause origins they look at several factors including burn patterns and other evidence on scene,” Sims said. “They were able to tell early on that this was indeed an intentionally set fire.”

The arrest comes just days after another man in Canton was arrested on arson charges for intentionally setting fires at public restrooms in city-owned parks. Sims says the Christmas Day fire is not connected to those incidents.

“The recent arrests in the city of Canton for fires that were intentionally set at a park, that incident is not related that we can tell,” Sims said.

Officials say no injuries were reported in any of the fires.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.