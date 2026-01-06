Metro Atlanta man accused of setting fires in park bathrooms faces arson charges

CANTON, GA — A 42-year-old Canton man was arrested and faces multiple charges including arson after being accused of setting multiple fires in public restrooms at city parks in the metro Atlanta area.

Investigators say the first fire was set at Heritage Park on Riverstone Parkway, where they found trash cans inside the restrooms on fire, resulting in smoke damage on Jan. 3.

Within 30 minutes, two additional fires were set in restrooms at Etowah River Park on Brown Industrial Parkway, according to police officials.

Canton police investigators say they used security cameras to identify Francisco Ferrer.

No injuries were reported, police officials say.