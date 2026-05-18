Boyfriend accused in death of Atlanta-area influencer faces jury trial

COBB COUNTY, GA — A murder trial is set to begin for the man accused of killing Atlanta-area roller-skating influencer Beauty Couch nearly two years ago.

Beauty Couch

Couch’s body was found not far from her family’s burning car in Cobb County.

Her then-boyfriend, Eugene Louis Jacques, is charged with murder, aggravated assault and arson in the case.

At the time of the investigation, Couch’s sister, Leila Brown, said Jacques seemed unusually quiet, though she initially believed he treated Couch well.

“When they were dating they were not dating long. He was always taking her out, or buying her flowers,” Brown said.

Brown also described Jacques as “a very quiet guy, almost abnormally quiet.”

Jacques is charged with murder, aggravated assault and arson.