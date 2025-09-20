Atlanta shooting leaves man dead, woman injured

ATLANTA — A 33-year-old man was killed and a 33-year-old woman injured in a shooting in Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Grant Street around 12:15 p.m. after reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found both victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man and woman were taken to the hospital, where the man later died from his injuries.

Police have not released the identities of either victim, and the woman’s condition is unknown.

Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute. The investigation remains ongoing.