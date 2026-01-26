Atlanta police need help identifying suspects involved in deadly shooting unborn baby

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a deadly shooting that happened last month.

Police responded to the I-285 southbound ramp and Cascade Road after reports of a shooting around 5:21 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds and an 18-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital.

Officers later learned that the female was pregnant and that her unborn baby had also been struck by gunfire. The unborn baby later died, police say.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects involved are encouraged to contact police.

The shooting remains under investigation.