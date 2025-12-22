18-year-old pregnant woman and man injured, unborn baby dies in shooting on I-285

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old man, a pregnant 18-year-old injured and her unborn child dead on I-285 in Atlanta on Saturday.

Officers responded to the I-285 southbound ramp and Cascade Road SW after reports of a person shot around 5:21 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the man with gunshot wounds and the woman with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital. The identities of the victims and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Officers later learned that the woman was pregnant and that her unborn child had also been shot.

“The child had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel,” Atlanta police officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.