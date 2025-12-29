Atlanta police identify two people found dead in Virginia-Highland home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified the two people found dead inside a home in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood earlier this week.

Police say 59-year-old Kevin Stroner, an Atlanta police officer, and 44-year-old Moriah Cardona were found dead inside a home along Coolidge Avenue near Piedmont Park.

According to Atlanta police, officers were called to the home to conduct a welfare check after friends of Cardona reported concerns about her well-being. When officers arrived, they found both individuals deceased inside the residence.

Authorities say Stroner had been with the Atlanta Police Department since 2011. Investigators say they were initially unaware an officer was involved when they responded to the welfare check.

At this time, no cause of death has been released. Police say the incident is believed to be isolated and that there is no threat to the public.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner will conduct further examinations to determine the cause of death for both individuals.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.