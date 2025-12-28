Two found dead in Virginia-Highland home; one identified as Atlanta police officer

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood.

Atlanta police say officers were called to a home on Coolidge Road for a welfare check. Inside, they found one man and one woman dead. Authorities have confirmed that one of the individuals is an Atlanta police officer.

Deputy Chief Prenzinna Spann says police are not identifying which of the two victims was the officer at this time.

“We have confirmed that one of the decedents inside the location is an APD officer,” Spann said.

Police say the welfare check was requested by friends who were trying to reach someone at the home.

“It was some friends who were trying to check on their friends,” Spann said.

Investigators believe the deaths are isolated incidents and say there is no suspect being sought. The identities of the two people have not been released as the investigation continues.

Atlanta police say they are still working to determine what led to the deaths.