Crime And Law

32-year-old man shot multiple times in southeast Atlanta, police say

By Miles Montgomery

Student shot during last day of school in Louisiana (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)

By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Atlanta that left a man injured on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Conley Road around 9:40 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital. The identity of the victim and current extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!