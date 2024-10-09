32-year-old man shot multiple times in southeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Atlanta that left a man injured on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Conley Road around 9:40 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital. The identity of the victim and current extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.