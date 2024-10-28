2 accused of trafficking fentanyl, meth out of northeast Georgia home

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — After deputies served a search warrant at a Georgia home, a pair faces several charges.

On Wednesday, Rabun County deputies conducted a search warrant at a home on Strawberry Lane in Tiger, Ga.

During the search deputies seized the following:

27 grams of cocaine

78 grams of methamphetamine

26 grams of fentanyl

448 grains of psilocybin mushrooms

2 pounds of marijuana

2 ounces of THC wax

149 ecstasy pills

158 oxycodone pills

43 amphetamine pills

4 guns

The sheriff’s office arrested Robert Arthur Sir II, 41, and Deborah Johnson Sir, 69, both of Tiger.

Robert Sir was arrested with three outstanding probation and violation warrants and faces additional charges, including:

Trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Schedule I and II controlled substances

Possession of marijuana and cocaine with intent to distribute

Four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Four counts of Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Deborah Sir is charged with the following:

Trafficking fentanyl

Methamphetamine, and Ecstasy/MDMA

Possession of marijuana and cocaine with intent to distribute

Additional counts of possession of Schedule I and II controlled substances

Four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Rabun County Sheriff Mark Gerrells said the sheriff’s office remains steadfast in its mission to eliminate threats posed by illegal drugs and to maintain peace through vigilant and dedicated service.