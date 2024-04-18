CeeLo Green says he bought Atlanta rap legend Rico Wade’s old house to turn it into a museum

ATLANTA — Late Atlanta rap legend Rico Wade’s former home is staying in the family, the Dungeon Family that is.

Grammy award-winning singer-rapper CeeLo Green, who is part of Wade’s music collective Dungeon Family, announced on social media that he has purchased Wade’s former southwest Atlanta home.

Wade, who was part of the legendary Atlanta rap production group Organized Noize, died over the weekend at the age of 52. His cause of death has not been announced.

Green said to honor his friend, he purchased the house they all referred to as “The White House,” which they bought when the Dungeon Family outgrew Wade’s mother’s house where the group was founded.

Eventually, Green, who joined the Dungeon Family as part of Goodie Mob, says they all found success and bought homes of their own, leaving “The White House” on Adams Drive SW empty.

“This property was poorly kept by the occupants over the years, it came to my attention that it was available and on the market. I then took it upon myself to acquire this monument and landmark,” Green wrote on Instagram.

He says that the asking price was around $1 million, but he would have gladly paid more for the property.

Green says he plans to turn the home into a museum for “our rich musical history.”

