Walgreens in historic downtown Atlanta building shutting its doors

ATLANTA — A Walgreens inside a historic building in downtown Atlanta will be closing its doors next month.

The Olympia Building is situated at the intersection of Edgewood Avenue, Decatur Street and Peachtree Street.

WSB crews drove by the building on Saturday afternoon and saw signs on the door saying that the store would close on April 9.

The signs say that anyone who gets their prescriptions at that Walgreens location will be able to get their prescriptions from any other Walgreens location.

According to the City of Atlanta, the Olympia Building has a rich history in Atlanta as one of the only Depression-era buildings still remaining in the city.

Atlanta’s first post office and general store were built on the same site in the mid-1840s. The current building was built between 1935 and 1936.

Walgreens moved into the historic building in 2016. There are other businesses in the building, but Walgreens is the main storefront.

It’s unclear if there are plans for another store to move in.

