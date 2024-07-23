Department of Transportation opens investigation into Delta over flight disruptions

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has opened an investigation into Delta Airlines over recent flight disruptions, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Tuesday in a post on X.

"All airline passengers have the right to be treated fairly, and I will make sure that right is upheld," Buttigieg said.

The airline is struggling to resume normal service five days after a global IT outage at cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. Delta canceled more than 400 flights on Tuesday morning, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. The airline with the second-most cancellations on Tuesday has nixed only 55 flights, FlightAware says.

The outage at CrowdStrike on Friday hindered services at airlines and hospitals in the U.S., banks in Europe and a media company in Canada.

Thousands of flights were cancelled across a host of airlines on Friday, but many companies have limited disruptions over the days since.

Buttigieg requested that Delta passengers share information with the Department of Transportation.

"While you should first try to resolve issues directly with the airline, we want to hear from passengers who believe that Delta has not complied with USDOT-enforced passenger protection requirements during the recent travel disruptions," Buttigieg said.

"We will follow up," he added.

