Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Savannah metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#19. Eastgate Christian Academy

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 8 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#18. LifeSpring Christian Academy

- Location: Bloomingdale, GA

- Enrollment: 70 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#17. Chatham Academy

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 76 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#16. Savannah Adventist Christian School

- Location: Pooler, GA

- Enrollment: 90 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#15. Butler Academy

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 119 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#14. Cross Schools

- Location: Bluffton, SC

- Enrollment: 760 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#13. The Habersham School

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 192 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#12. Memorial Day School

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 206 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#11. Bethesda Academy

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 99 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#10. Veritas Academy

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 192 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#9. Calvary Day School

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 1,031 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#8. St. Vincent's Academy

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 285 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Hilton Head Christian Academy

- Location: Bluffton, SC

- Enrollment: 636 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Benedictine Military School

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 408 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Heritage Academy

- Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

- Enrollment: 130 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Savannah Christian Preparatory School

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 1,075 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Hilton Head Preparatory School

- Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

- Enrollment: 430 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. St. Andrew's School

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 535 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. The Savannah Country Day School

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 1,066 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+