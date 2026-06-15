25 best American towns for retirees, based on data

The 25 best places to retire in America

For many, retirement is the reward after decades of working and raising a family. But today, many Americans fear they might not have enough money set aside to enjoy their golden years. According to a February 2026 survey from MetLife, nearly 60% of pre-retirement employees worry about running out of money once they stop working.

Considering the skyrocketing cost of living nationwide, these fears may not be entirely unfounded. Although the U.S. moved up by one spot in the 2025 Global Retirement Index, compiled annually by financial institution Natixis, America still comes in at #21, far behind frontrunners like Norway and Ireland. However, since relocating to Europe isn’t for everyone, many retirees are soothing their financial anxieties by moving to a new place here in the States.

Stacker compiled a list of the 25 best places to retire in the U.S. using 2024 data from Niche. Rankings were based on various factors, such as weather and health care access. You can read more about Niche’s methodology here.

Warm, sunny weather was the most common denominator among the best places to retire, while options for recreation play another significant role, especially the top-ranked golf courses and tennis clubs. Other top retirement destinations offer natural attractions, including trails for biking and walking and mountain settings for hiking and bird-watching. Many towns provide unique cultural and historical richness. All the top retirement destinations take a cue from Arizona’s Sun City, one of the first planned communities for active older adults that offered opportunities for retirees—with little interest in just fading away—to keep busy and engaged.

Read on to see the top 25 places to retire in America.

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#25. Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

Population: 3,162

Carmel-by-the-Sea is famed for its coastal beauty, bohemian spirit, and whimsical architecture. In July 2024, the city council voted to implement street addresses after more than a century without them, ending a cherished local tradition. The town is full of art galleries, cafes, and shops, many of them celebrating the unique literary and artistic history of the area.

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#24. Garden City, South Carolina

- Population: 11,193

A few miles southwest of Myrtle Beach is Garden City—popular for boating, crabbing, and fishing, including seining. It’s built on a peninsula between tidal marshes and the Atlantic Ocean and has about 5 miles of beaches.

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#23. Leland Grove, Illinois

- Population: 1,237

Leland Grove is a quiet town with plenty of restaurants and a secure, peaceful feel. It’s the best place to retire in Illinois, according to Niche, and the cost of living and price of housing—with the median home value below the national average—are reasonably low in the Springfield suburb.

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#22. Paradise Valley, Arizona

- Population: 12,611

Paradise Valley is residential but has nine resorts, three golf courses, and four medical centers. Development happened largely after World War II, and Paradise Valley was incorporated in 1961 to protect it from the commercial expansion of nearby Phoenix and Scottsdale, with the stated goals of minimal government regulation and no more than one house per acre. The area boasts 294 sunny days and about 7 inches of rain yearly.

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#21. West Chatham, Massachusetts

Population: 1,633

There are numerous famous beach towns on Massachusetts’ Cape Cod peninsula, but West Chatham stands out for its plethora of nature preserves, trails, beaches, and historic landmarks. Many areas allow residents to take part in its rich fishing culture, whether by watching fishing fleets return to the Chatham Fish Pier with hauls bound for Boston or taking in the views at the historic Chatham Lighthouse.

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#20. Murrells Inlet, South Carolina

- Population: 9,292

Murrells Inlet was a historic fishing village and summer retreat for South Carolina’s wealthy rice plantation owners. Today the community champions its environment and natural gems with features such as the Wacca Wache Marina, which stands amid oak, cypress, and palmetto trees along the Waccamaw River, and the MarshWalk, a half-mile boardwalk through a wildlife-filled salt marsh.

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#19. Lake Quivira, Kansas

Population: 994

Lake Quivira shares its name with the local country club, where residents can use a private beach, golf course, and waterfront cottages. Citizens can also care for six chickens at a time—as long as they follow the coop requirements.

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#18. Green Valley, Arizona

- Population: 20,857

Green Valley is a retirement community with engaging options for residents, including foreign language, yoga, and jewelry-making classes. More than 20,000 people are year-round residents. It’s located on the fringes of the majestic Sonoran Desert, midway between Tucson and Nogales, Mexico.

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#17. Northfield, Kentucky

Population: 1,106

Northfield is at the base of the Appalachian Mountains, meaning residents have spectacular views and endless opportunities for hiking, kayaking, camping, and other outdoor activities. In addition to its natural beauty, the town is known for being quiet and family-oriented.

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#16. Catalina Foothills, Arizona

- Population: 50,631

Catalina Foothills is in the stunning Sonoran Desert, just north of Tucson. It is known for its art galleries and golf courses, sunsets, outdoor recreation, and the scenic Santa Catalina Mountains. It is popular with retirees, as over half the population is 55 or older.

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#15. Oakland, Missouri

Population: 1,633

Oakland is home to diverse architecture, including both modern-day designs and turn-of-the-century homes. The town is friendly and communal, with an annual Harvest Festival, community days, and other events that bring locals together.

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#14. Bethany Beach, Delaware

Population: 1,064

Bethany Beach uses the Atlantic coastline with a boardwalk and a beach that the town works to ensure is accessible to people with disabilities. Though most will flock to the town’s sandy shores, there are also parks, wetlands, a nature center, and a farmers market.

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#13. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

- Population: 1,588

Rehoboth Beach is popular for its boardwalk, breathtaking beachfront homes, and nearby marina. It has a lively and highly-rated restaurant scene as well. It can get crowded with summer visitors.

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#12. Heathrow, Florida

Population: 7,084

Heathrow’s country club offers residents two golf courses, 13 tennis courts, a pool, and a full calendar of social events. With average year-round temperatures from 51 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit, it’s hard to beat the climate.

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#11. Redington Beach, Florida

Population: 1,320

Only 1 square mile in size, Redington Beach still offers picturesque views along the Gulf of Mexico. It has five public beaches, four town parks, a causeway, and a community recreation area. The median age of residents is 59.7.

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#10. Hillsboro Beach, Florida

- Population: 1,964

Upscale Hillsboro Beach is on a barrier island—sometimes called Millionaires’ Mile—that is about 900 feet across at its widest, and Fort Lauderdale is 15 miles to the south. Its waterfront homes are on the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean.

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#9. Pelican Bay, Florida

- Population: 6,257

Luxurious Pelican Bay is about 3 square miles, surrounded by white-sand beaches, state parks, and preserves. It has 6,500 homes and offers various activities, such as sailing, tennis, and kayaking. Its beaches can be reached only by boardwalk or Pelican Bay’s tram system.

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#8. South Palm Beach, Florida

- Population: 1,855

South Palm Beach sits on a barrier island, with the Intracoastal Waterway on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other. The residential community is just over a half-mile long and has one street. The cost of living is higher than it is around the nation or in the rest of Florida, especially for housing.

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#7. South Gate, Florida

Population: 6,183

South Gate offers a strong community feel, with a full calendar of events, a community center, a garden, and a pool. It was developed beginning in 1955 as part of 1,240 acres of citrus groves. The hall and pool are Sarasota County historic sites.

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#6. Naples, Florida

Population: 19,704

Naples is surrounded by wildlife refuges, state parks, and beaches where residents can spend hours bird-watching, hiking, or paddling to their hearts’ content. It is a popular spot for the wealthy and has plenty of upscale dining and shopping venues.

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#5. Piermont, New York

- Population: 2,541

Hilly Piermont overlooks the Hudson River. Many of the older homes are craftsman cottages and historic Victorians, and Manhattan is a 60-minute ride by bus or train. It has a small but bustling restaurant scene and various community activities, including a chess club, tai chi, and pickleball.

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#4. Lake Success, New York

- Population: 3,228

Lake Success, an incorporated village in North Hempstead, is 16 miles from Manhattan. Within its 2 square miles are 43 acres of lakes. Its Lake Success Golf Club is located on the site of the former private Vanderbilt family golf club.

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#3. Siesta Key, Florida

- Population: 5,587

The 8-mile island of Siesta Key on the Gulf of Mexico near Sarasota is known for its quartz-sand beaches and turquoise water. Housing is expensive—more than twice the national average—but its beach is ranked #6 in the country, and dining, shopping, and relaxation spots are plentiful.

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#2. Highland Beach, Florida

- Population: 3,907

Just over 1 square mile, the town of Highland Beach is sandwiched between Delray Beach to the north and Boca Raton to the south. Its population more than doubles during the winter, and four out of five residents are retirees.

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#1. Rio, Florida

Population: 1,373

Located along the St. Lucie River, Rio maintains a small, local feel, with most of its shops and residences owned by individuals or families. The town dates to 1893 when it featured pineapple farms and a lumber mill. The cost of living is much lower than elsewhere in Florida or the country.

Additional writing by Cu Fleshman and Jill Jaracz. Story editing by Mike Taylor. Copy editing by Robert Wickwire. Photo selection by Lacy Kerrick.