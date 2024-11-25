Turkey Day Payday: You Could Win a $100 Publix Gift Card!

TURKEY DAY PAYDAY

We’ve got ten chances for you to win a $100 Publix Gift Card! Listen to 95.5 WSB on Thanksgiving day from 9am til 6:59pm for your chance to win, every hour.

Here’s how you could win from 95.5 WSB:

· Listen to 95.5 WSB on Thursday, November 28 at 9a, 10a, , 11a, 12n, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 5p, and 6p.

· We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

· You have until the top of the hour to enter the keyword on the form below (59 minutes past each hour, example: 9:59am)

· One lucky winner every hour will get a $100 Publix Gift Card!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/28/24, 9:00 am–6:59 pm. Open to legal GA res.; 18+. To enter, listen for Keyword, visit WSBRADIO.COM or the WSB RADIO app (free), and complete entry form BY 59 MINUTES PAST THE HOUR. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person/Listen Time. Odds vary. For prizes, restrictions, and Official Rules: WSBRADIO.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group

