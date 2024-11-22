95.5 WSB “Turkey Day Payday” 2024 Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

1. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the 95.5 WSB “Turkey Day Payday” 2024 Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents of the State of Georgia who are 18 years of age or older and have a valid Georgia driver’s license or Georgia state ID at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta (“Sponsor”), Publix Super Markets, Inc., CMG Media Corporation, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Limit: Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any Sweepstakes sponsored or administered by any of the CMG Atlanta radio stations: WSB-AM, WSB-FM, WSBB, WALR, and WSRV (each, a “Station”). If you or a member of your household has won a prize from any Station within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize in this Sweepstakes.

2. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will take place on November 28, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) and ending at 6:59 p.m. E.T. (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

To enter, listen to 95.5 FM OR AM 750 WSB (WSBB-FM/WSB-AM) during the Sweepstakes Period starting at the following times: 9:00 A.M. ET; 10:00 a.m. ET; 11:00 a.m.; 12:00 p.m. ET; 1:00 p.m. ET; 2:00 p.m. ET; 3:00 p.m. ET; 4:00 p.m. ET; 5:00 p.m. ET; and/or 6:00 p.m. ET (each, a “Listen Time”). During each Listen Time during the Sweepstakes Period, a unique keyword will be announced (“Keyword”).

Enter by visiting the 95.5 WSB “Turkey Day Payday” Sweepstakes official registration page at WSBRADIO.com (the “Website”) or on the 95.5 WSB mobile app (the “App”) and completing all the required information, including the Keyword, and following all posted instructions. To enter the drawing for any Listen Time, you must complete your entry no later than fifty-nine (59) minutes past the hour (9:15 a.m. ET, 10:59 a.m. ET, 11:59 a.m. ET, 12:59 p.m. ET, 1:59 p.m. ET, 2:59 p.m. ET, 3:59 p.m. ET, 4:59 p.m. ET, 5:59 p.m. ET, and/or 6:59 p.m. ET), AND Sponsor must receive your entry with the correct Keyword no later than fifty-nine (59) minutes after the Listen Time when the Keyword is announced.

(i) Website: To enter via Sponsor’s Website, visit the “Contests” page at WSBRADIO.com, and complete all the required information and follow all posted instructions.

(ii) App: To enter via Sponsor’s App, you must complete the following steps (standard data rates may apply):

1. Download and install the “95.5 WSB” app on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download.

2. Once you have installed the App, click the “Contests” tab on the App’s main menu to register for the Sweepstakes. Follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all the required information, including the Keyword, to submit an official entry form. All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

After receipt of all eligible Entries for a given Listen Time Keyword, Sponsor will conduct one (1) random drawing from among all eligible Entries received for such Listen Time Keyword and select one (1) potential winner.

Limit: one (1) entry per person and per email address for each Listen Time regardless of whether entering via the Website or App. An entry received through either the Sponsor’s website or the App, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) entry for the Sweepstakes for that Listen Time.

There will be a total of ten (10) Keywords announced during the Sweepstakes Period and Sponsor will conduct ten (10) Listen Time Drawings, with one (1) potential winner for each Listen Time Drawing (as further set forth below).

By participating in the Sweepstakes via the Website or the App, you agree to be bound by the Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (http://WSBRADIO.com/visitor_agreement/) and Privacy Policy (http://WSBRADIO.com/privacy_policy/), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Failure to complete any of the steps in this section may result in the disqualification of your attempted entry as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for any issue that may prevent a participant from being able to download or access the App or complete his/her entry.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Listen Time Drawing Winner Selection and Odds . On or about December 2, 2024, Sponsor will conduct one (1) random drawing from among all eligible Entries received for each Listen Time and select one (1) potential winner for each Listen Time Drawing. A maximum of ten (10) potential winners will be selected.

Odds of winning will depend on the total number of eligible entries received for a given Listen Time.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each potential winner selected will receive a $100 Publix Gift Card ($100). Gift card subject to additional terms and conditions.

The maximum total value of all prizes awarded under this Sweepstakes is $1,000.

Limit: One (1) prize per person.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential winners will be notified on or about December 2, 2024, at the telephone number and/or email address provided on the potential Winner’s entry form.

In order to claim the Prize, potential Winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may include personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309 within five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. ET, weekdays) and presenting a valid government-issued Georgia state photo ID.

Potential Winner may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within five (5) business days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential Winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential Winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any Prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential Winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential Winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute Winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A Winner may waive the right to receive the Prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by Winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible Winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of Entries will void that participant’s Entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the Entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an Entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

8. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, PUBLIX SUPER MARKETS, INC., CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

9. Limitations of Liability . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, PARTICIPANTS ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE PRIZE(S), ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND THAT SPONSOR MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ABOUT THE PRIZE(S) AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR: (1) ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION, WHETHER CAUSED BY PARTICIPANTS, PRINTING OR PRODUCTION ERRORS, OR BY ANY OF THE EQUIPMENT OR PROGRAMMING ASSOCIATED WITH OR EMPLOYED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO MALFUNCTIONS, INTERRUPTIONS, OR DISCONNECTIONS IN PHONE LINES OR NETWORK HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (3) UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE SWEEPSTAKES; (4) TECHNICAL OR HUMAN ERROR WHICH MAY OCCUR IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES, OR THE NOTIFICATION OF ANY WINNER; OR (5) ANY INJURY OR DAMAGE TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY WHICH MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM A PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE.

PARTICIPANTS AGREE THAT ANY CAUSE OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF, RELATING TO, OR IN ANY WAY CONNECTED WITH ANY OF RELEASED PARTIES OR ANY PART OF THE CONTEST MUST COMMENCE WITHIN ONE (1) YEAR AFTER THE CAUSE OF ACTION ACCRUES; OTHERWISE, SUCH CAUSE OF ACTION SHALL BE PERMANENTLY BARRED.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

10. Publicity Release . EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, YOU AGREE THAT THE RELEASED PARTIES HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor . The 95.5 WSB “Turkey Day Payday” 2024 Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of Winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after December 10, 2024) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit WSBRADIO.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), 95.5 WSB “Turkey Day Payday” 2024 Sweepstakes, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309 Attn: Amanda Allwood/WSB-AM Promotions. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Amanda.Allwood@CMG.com.

