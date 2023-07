Thank you, Atlanta! With your support, we raised $1.9 million dollars and counting with the 2023 WSB Radio Care-a-Thon! You can still donate! CLICK HERE to show your support.

Donations made to the WSB Care-a-Thon will help fund family support services, research and the Fellowship Program at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Learn more at choa.org/careathon.





