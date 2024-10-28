Rock band Ghost bringing world tour to State Farm Arena in 2025

ATLANTA — Grammy Award-winning Swedish theatrical rock band Ghost announced a world tour with a date scheduled at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in 2025.

The world tour, which kicks off in April 2025, will feature 55 dates with additional dates to be announced in the future.

The band features members Tobias Forge, Cardinal Copia, Papa Nihil, A Group of Nameless Gouls, and Papa Emeritus. The band has also released five studio albums and has won multiple awards.

The band is known for several hit songs, including “Hunter’s Moon,” “Faith,” “Call Me Little Sunshine,” “Dance Macabre,” “Year Zero,” “He Is” and more.

Fans can see Ghost live at State Farm Arena on July 11.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Ghost has accumulated almost 10 billion streams and is known for several hit albums and songs.