From severe injuries and bias against riders to specialized accident reconstruction and insurance disputes, motorcycle crash court cases demand careful handling from the very beginning.

In 2023, there were 6,335 motorcyclists killed, which was 15 percent of all traffic fatalities, according to NHTSA.gov.

You might imagine that motorcycle accidents would be easier to work through than car accidents or even truck accidents, but that is not the case. They are much more complex, in fact, for several reasons. They present a unique challenge for a motorcycle accident lawyer and his/her clients, which requires a different legal strategy.

If you are involved in a motorcycle accident court case right now, you know exactly what we are talking about.

Severity of Injuries

Motorcycle riders and the motorcycles themselves don't have as much protection against injury or damage as other vehicles on the road might. That's why the possibility of injuries, and more than that, the severity of injuries in motorcycle crashes is much higher.

Even when riders wear helmets and protective gear, accidents can result in catastrophic injuries such as:

Traumatic brain injuries

Spinal cord damage

Fractures

Road rash

Permanent disability

These injuries often require extensive medical treatment, rehabilitation, and long-term care.

Damages Are Much Higher

Because the damages are typically much higher, motorcycle accident claims often involve larger insurance payouts and more aggressive defense tactics. Insurance companies may closely scrutinize the details of the crash in an effort to reduce compensation.

Legal representation in motorcycle cases is absolutely imperative, as a layperson cannot fight a legal battle against the insurance companies and be successful. It's highly unlikely. LawBike motorcycle injury lawyers are based in Georgia and handle all types of motorcycle accident claims.

You need someone like them on your side when you are dealing with the injury claim process.

Bias Against Riders

Unfortunately, motorcyclists are sometimes unfairly stereotyped as reckless or dangerous, even when they are not at fault. Insurance adjusters, opposing attorneys, and even jurors may carry assumptions about speeding, lane splitting, or risky behavior before hearing the facts of the case.

Even if you are the best driver in the world, as a motorcyclist, people are already going to presume things about your character, your life, and, more importantly, your driving. It's inevitable. The world we live in is based on these biases.

That doesn't mean that you have to sit back and take it. With professional legal representation, you can fight against these biases and take back control of your injury claim process.

Accident Reconstruction

Motorcycles behave differently from larger vehicles on the road, and crashes may involve factors unique to riding, including:

Road surface conditions

Visibility issues

Sudden vehicle movements

You need a motorcycle accident lawyer who will be able to call in expert witnesses who can recreate the accident scene and show without a shadow of a doubt that you were not at fault. Specialists use the following analysis to assist with the motorcycle crash case:

Skid marks

Vehicle positioning

Impact angles

Speed calculations

Visibility

Drivers frequently claim they "didn't see" the motorcycle before making a turn or changing lanes. Legal teams may investigate what exactly contributed to the collision. It could be:

Distracted driving

Blind spots

Failure to yield

Poor road design

Lots of drivers on the road are distracted nowadays by their phones, texting or calling people, and that can result in a terrible accident where a motorcycle is involved. In any case, no matter where or how the motorcycle accident happens, your best strategy would be to contact a lawyer right away and get them to represent you.

Do not try to defend yourself. No matter how much experience you have with the courts, an objective outsider would do the best job fighting for you in the court system.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Choose My Motorcycle Accident Lawyer?

Try to get referrals from:

Family

Friends

Colleagues

They might have been in a similar situation, and they might have some recommendations for you, or at least they will be able to tell you who to avoid.

You can also do some research online and see if you can find someone that way. There are so many lawyers online that you could end up getting confused by the conflicting information.

Above all, trust your gut when it comes to picking legal representation. You do not want to get stuck with someone who doesn't match your personality, communication style, and vibe.

Also, you will want to speak to them about finances, especially since some lawyers can be quite expensive. If you don't have the money available for that, you will want to choose accordingly.

Is It Important to Visit a Doctor After an Accident?

Absolutely. The most important step you can take after being in a car accident is to visit a medical professional and get all of your injuries, big or small, documented.

Because motorcycle injuries can be severe and long-lasting, attorneys often work closely with medical professionals to understand the full extent of a client's injuries and future care needs.

Compensation may include:

Immediate medical expenses

Future treatment costs

Lost wages

Diminished earning capacity

Pain and suffering

Long-term rehabilitation

If all of this doesn't make complete sense to you, don't worry. All you need to know is that the documentation that your doctor gives you is important and needs to be presented to your lawyer as soon as possible. It is the key evidence that legal uses to fight your case against the insurance company and the other side.

A Motorcycle Crash Can Be Traumatizing

Even though a motorcycle crash can be one of the most difficult experiences you go through, you still need to keep a cool head and follow your lawyer's advice to you. They are going to do all they can to get you the financial compensation you deserve. You need to do your part by staying patient and not missing any court dates.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.