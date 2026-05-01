A total home renovation starts with clear goals before any walls come down, since everything that follows depends on it. Proper planning also means knowing what you can spend, mapping the order of tasks, and choosing people who can handle the job. Additionally, you need to get the relevant permits and make living arrangements for the project duration.

Ever thought about how fast a remodel can get out of hand once work starts? Starting your home remodel without a plan will lead to slow progress, higher costs, and constant changes that disrupt progress. A checklist comes in to make each stage of the renovation easier to manage.

What Is the Correct Order to Renovate a House?

Every renovation starts with a clear idea of what needs to change, how much you can spend on it, and what approvals you need. Once all that is in place, the project can move through the following steps:

Removal of old materials and clearing the space

Repairing the structure and building new support

Installing pipes and wiring

Adding insulation and closing up walls

Fitting floors and cabinets

One of the last stages in a home remodel is the addition of sinks, bathroom fixtures, and toilets. Unlike earlier phases that involve remodeling the core structure, installing fixtures takes a few days. The folks at Five Star Bath Solutions remodeling say that many bathroom projects wrap up in as little as two days.

What Are the Most Common Renovation Mistakes?

Remodeling projects tend to go off track when there is no clear plan from the start, leading to extra spending and drawn-out timelines. Other common issues that affect renovation projects include:

Choosing contractors for help with home improvements without relevant experience

Making design changes after construction begins

Overlooking hidden damage in walls or floors

A Practical Guide to Planning Your Home Renovation

Taking on a total home renovation means managing timelines and budgets, and small missteps can lead to extra costs and slow the project down. To make the process easier to manage, focus on the following:

State Your Renovation Goals and Priorities

You may lose track when remodeling if your goals are unclear, making money go toward adjustments that add no value.

Before you remodel your home, outline the main priorities, including:

What problems need fixing

Which rooms matter most

What the finished space should feel like

Clear priorities help guide every decision that follows and keep the project focused.

Create a Detailed Project Plan and Timeline

Poor planning causes gaps between tasks, which stretches the timeline and raises costs. To build a clear project plan:

List tasks in the order they must happen

Assign each task to a team

Identify materials needed before each stage

Build your timeline by listing each task in the order it must happen and estimating how long each one will take based on scope and contractor input. Plan for possible delays that may be caused by supply issues or hidden damage to keep the timeline realistic.

Set a Realistic Budget and Contingency Fund

A clear budget sets your spending limit, while a contingency fund covers surprise costs that come up during the project. To build a budget that fits your project, list every cost you expect, such as:

Fees for a house remodel designer

Labor costs based on contractor quotes

Cost of materials based on your chosen finishes

Permit and inspection fees required in your area

Afterward, add a contingency fund of about ten to twenty percent of the total budget, with older homes closer to the higher end due to hidden repairs.

Go for the Right Professionals

The most important factor to consider when hiring contractors, designers, and other specialists is their experience with projects of similar scope. Relevant experience helps them anticipate issues, plan each stage properly, and avoid mistakes that can increase the total home renovation costs. Other factors to consider when choosing the right team include:

References from past clients

Communication style and response time

Availability of valid licenses and insurance coverage

Clear pricing

Secure Permits and Understand Local Codes

Securing the right permits and adhering to local building codes protects your renovation from fines, failed inspections, and forced changes after construction begins. It also ensures that all home improvements to add value are structurally sound. Before starting your project, confirm which rules apply to:

Structural changes

Electrical updates

Plumbing changes

Window replacements

Next, apply for the required permits, schedule inspections at the right stages, and keep records of approvals.

Plan for Living Arrangements and Logistics

Major projects, such as a renovation or a home addition, make parts of your home unusable due to dust, noise, and blocked access to key areas. Decide in advance where you will cook, sleep, store your belongings, and access essentials so your routine can continue during the renovation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Home Improvement Is Least Likely to Increase the Value of Your Home?

Highly personalized upgrades, such as luxury features or bold design choices, tend to add the least value since they limit buyer appeal. Buyers often prefer neutral finishes and flexible spaces that suit different needs. Money spent on niche upgrades rarely returns full value at sale compared to standard updates that suit a wider market.

What Is a Realistic Renovation Budget?

Most full home renovations fall between $50,000 and $200,000, though larger or high-end projects can go higher. Set your budget based on the size of the space and the quality of materials you plan to use. Include a reserve of ten to twenty percent to cover hidden issues that appear once work begins.

What Is the Most Expensive Part of a House Renovation?

Kitchens and bathrooms cost the most due to plumbing, wiring, and high-priced fixtures. Labor also takes a large share since a full renovation requires skilled workers and detailed installation. Costs rise further with layout changes, custom cabinets, or stone surfaces that require precise fitting.

Plan Your Total Home Renovation With Clarity

A total home renovation can feel overwhelming at first, but a clear plan keeps things under control from the start. Careful planning helps you avoid wasted time, extra costs, and too many changes that slow progress.

Did you find this guide helpful? If so, explore more articles on this site for practical tips on home improvements that improve function and add value.

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