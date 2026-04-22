Relocating a business can support long-term growth, but only when the new location aligns with your customers, operations, and talent needs rather than just short-term cost savings.

Did you know that, according to the MOST Policy Initiative, about 2-5% of businesses in the U.S. move annually?

Relocating a business isn't something that often comes to mind for most business owners. You probably gave careful consideration when choosing your current location so that the need to move later does not arise. Business relocations are costly and can be disruptive to your operations.

While you'll sometimes hear about large corporations moving their headquarters from one city to another, small business relocations are far more common. If you're in the process of planning a move for your business, it's prudent to think about the long-term growth implications of the move.

When Is the Best Time to Relocate a Business?

There isn't a perfect time to relocate a business. Sometimes circumstances call for it, and you have no choice but to pack up and relocate. For example, if your jurisdiction enacts new regulations that effectively force you out of business, you might need to relocate to a jurisdiction with a friendly regulatory environment immediately.

However, if there are no urgent pressures to move and you have the flexibility to choose the timing, it's best to schedule the relocation during a slower operational period. For seasonal businesses such as pool maintenance companies, moving during peak months like summer would be highly disruptive, making winter a far more suitable time for relocation.

If your business is not seasonal, the early months of the year are often the slowest, making a window between January and March an ideal time to plan a move. Businesses operating under a lease should also aim to align relocation with the lease expiration date, unless circumstances require otherwise.

Can Relocating a Business Improve Access to Customers?

Access to customers has the biggest implication on business growth. Your primary goal is to make sales, so proximity to your customers is key.

Relocating a business can either improve or limit access to your customers, which is why it should be one of the most important factors when selecting a new location, especially for businesses that depend on walk-in traffic.

Generally, it won't be prudent to move a business out of a location where most of its customers are based. If you do, be prepared to start acquiring new customers from scratch.

What if you're an e-commerce business that takes orders from customers across the country? Location still plays an important role.

Being closer to major logistics hubs or warehouses can reduce shipping times and fulfillment costs, which helps improve customer satisfaction and encourage repeat purchases.

Relocation doesn't just mean the business's operational headquarters. A new location has far-reaching consequences on how effectively a business serves its customers, and this will always have an impact on long-term growth.

How Does Business Relocation Impact Employees and Hiring?

Your employees are the lifeblood of your organization, so any kind of relocation is going to affect them. If the business is relocating to a distant town or city, you have to assess whether your employees will relocate as well.

Some companies offer relocation incentives, such as covering the cost of moving, but not all employees are willing to relocate. Those with young families, for example, may decline the offer and opt to quit and look for new jobs instead.

A poorly thought-out business relocation strategy will have your business facing ongoing recruitment challenges, while a smart strategy will position your business to tap into a deeper talent market, making it easier to hire, train, and retain the right people as you scale.

How a Relocation Plays into Brand Perception and Positioning

Relocation can reshape how people perceive your brand.

Moving from a small town to a major hub can signal growth and strengthen your brand's credibility. As a result, you may find it easier to attract high-value clients who previously assumed your location limited your capacity or scale.

What if your business is moving from a major hub to a smaller town? The shift can easily harm your brand perception.

Some of your clients may wonder if the business is struggling financially, a perception that can force them to reevaluate their relationship with you. Without properly controlling the narrative of your move, relocation can sow doubt that slows down your long-term growth.

However, if your new location aligns with your brand promise and the message is communicated clearly, the move can spur growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Relocating a Business Always Lead to Growth?

Not necessarily. If the new location doesn't align with your customer base, operations, and long-term strategy, performance can slow down, leading to little to no growth.

What Are the Biggest Hidden Risks of Moving a Business?

Businesses often underestimate the amount of downtime during the transition. Setting up operations in the new environment can take longer than planned, causing workflow disruptions and even lost sales.

This is why many companies work with commercial movers in Kansas City to help streamline logistics and reduce operational delays during the relocation process.

How Far in Advance Should a Business Plan a Relocation?

A lot depends on the size and complexity of the business and how far the new location is from your current base, but early planning helps avoid rushed decisions. Ideally, you want to begin planning at least six months ahead.

Do Businesses Need to Re-Establish Licenses and Permits After Moving?

Licensing requirements vary by jurisdiction, so if your business is relocating to a new jurisdiction, you'll likely need to apply for new licenses and permits, as required by the applicable law. This should be done before the business relocates.

Relocating a Business for Long-Term Growth

Relocating a business can be necessitated by many reasons, ranging from cutting costs to improving access to customers. Short-term disruption is inevitable, but long-term growth depends on how well the move aligns with your company's growth strategy.

Don't focus only on immediate savings. Plan beyond the move, and you'll have a greater chance of achieving long-term growth.

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