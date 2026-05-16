If you've been in an auto accident someone else caused, know that a car accident lawyer can make a huge difference in your case by helping you maximize your compensation and manage complex negotiations. If you hire one right off the bat, they can handle the entire legal process on your behalf.

Hiring an auto accident attorney is even more critical for cases involving significant car crash injuries, which are unfortunately quite common. In an April 2026 report, the U.S. CDC said that in 2023, over 2.8 million emergency department visits were for motor vehicle crash injuries.

With a car accident or personal injury lawyer on your team, you can get the time you need to heal and recover, while they manage and oversee the legal proceedings from start to finish.

Should You Consider Suing Someone for a Car Accident?

Victims of motor vehicle crashes have the option to sue if the other party is uncooperative and denies liability. In such cases, these individuals may refuse to provide their insurance information.

Another situation in which you, as a victim of a car crash, should consider filing a lawsuit is if the at-fault party's insurance company "ignores" you or makes a low-ball settlement offer. Such actions and behaviors often constitute "bad faith insurance."

As explained by Investopedia, state laws on bad faith insurance practices exist, also referred to as "unfair claims practices acts." They apply to insurers that attempt to renege on their obligations to policyholders or claimants, such as if they:

Don't process a claim within a reasonable amount of time

Refuse to pay a valid claim

Delay investigations or responses to claims

Depending on your state, the court may award you more than the initial claim amount if you win the lawsuit. You may also receive basic damages as compensation for having your claim denied (e.g., out-of-pocket legal expenses, attorney fees, missed work, and health and medical costs).

Is It Worth Hiring an Attorney After a Car Accident?

Yes, hiring a car injury lawyer can be worth it, particularly in cases involving significant property damage or injuries that could have long-term effects. With an auto accident attorney's legal expertise and representation, you're more likely to receive a higher settlement or award.

What Difference Can an Expert Car Accident Lawyer Make in Your Case?

Maximizing compensation amounts, managing stressful negotiations, and building a stronger case against the defendant are key differences a car accident lawyer can make in your case.

With a legal team taking over, you'll have the time you need to heal and recuperate. In this way, you're more likely to achieve proper recovery with little to no setbacks.

Fighting for Maximum Compensation

Personal injuries like whiplash, concussions, and fractures often result from car crashes, as noted by this page exploring auto accident lawyers in Savannah. They don't always exhibit symptoms right away, but they can still lead to long-term pain and suffering.

Without an experienced lawyer representing your best interests, you're at risk of getting pressured to say yes to low-ball offers that auto insurers are quick to make.

If you accept right away, you may get the money sooner. The settlement, however, is unlikely to cover the full, long-term expenses associated with your injuries, including:

Medical treatments

Rehabilitation

Prescription medications

Previous lost wages

Potential income losses

Conversely, having an experienced car accident lawyer can help you avoid such low-ball offers.

Your attorney will conduct a thorough and accurate calculation of your claim's full value. They'll work with experts, including medical professionals, to determine the full extent of your injuries and factor in their potential impact on your health and finances.

Handling Complex Negotiations

Aside from medical professionals, car accident lawyers also work with other expert witnesses, such as accident reconstructionists, to help them build a more solid case. They'll gather all relevant data and evidence to negotiate better settlement or claim amounts.

Reducing Personal Burden

According to the National Safety Council (NSC), motor vehicle incidents in the U.S. resulted in 4.9 million medically consulted injuries in 2024. The NSC also estimated these injuries' total costs at $559.3 billion, which includes:

Lost wages and productivity

Medical expenses

Motor vehicle property damage

Administrative expenses

Employer costs

If you choose to file the claim yourself, you may have to postpone it as you heal and recover from your injuries. Unfortunately, your being on downtime doesn't mean the bills will stop coming. Instead, they'll just keep piling up.

With a car accident lawyer, however, you can rest assured that legal professionals will handle the entire process on your behalf and with your best interests in mind.

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the First Thing You Do in a Car Accident?

Stopping is the first thing you should do following a car crash. Next is to confirm whether you and your passengers have injuries before looking at your surroundings and stepping out of the car to check on the other people involved. If there's anyone injured, call 911 immediately.

Contact the police, too, even if you're unsure whether it's legally required or not. Then, exchange insurance details with the other drivers involved. You should also let your auto insurance company know about what happened.

What Are Accident Reconstructionists?

Accident reconstructionists are experts in forensic science and have the skills, knowledge, and ability to make accurate analyses of vehicle collisions. With their help, car crash lawyers can determine how and why such incidents have occurred.

Reconstructionists evaluate physical evidence like vehicle damage and the dynamics of the wreckage. They also look at the physical evidence at the scene of the incident (e.g., tire tracks, road debris, and skid marks).

Your lawyer and reconstructionists will also use information from Electronic Data Records (EDRs) or "black boxes" to gather data. They'll then use technical and scientific modeling to recreate the sequence of events that resulted in the crash.

Let a Car Accident Lawyer Help Protect Your Best Interests

A car accident lawyer can make a huge difference in your case by helping you get the best possible outcome, including aiming for the maximum compensation. With them handling complex negotiations and the entire process, you can get the time you need to rest, relax, and recover.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.