When choosing luxury air travel, there are a few things to consider when choosing a private jet rental company. You want to ensure the company you choose has top-tier safety ratings from third-party auditors, an extensive private jet selection, and a range of luxury destinations.

Embarking on a private jet experience can no doubt leave you with unforgettable memories, but choosing the right private jet rental company remains one of the top priorities when planning your adventure. If this has you scratching your head and unsure how to proceed, this article is here to help.

We outline how to choose between the best jet rental companies and offer private jet rental tips so you can have the trip of a lifetime.

Where to Take a Private Jet?

The best private jet charter services typically offer a range of amazing destinations, from a luxury weekend in Dubai to an overwater escape in the Maldives. Here are some top experiences that await you when you book a private jet through a company like Jettly, whether you're looking for adventure or a relaxing luxury retreat.

An Alpine Retreat Ski Adventure

If you enjoy refined winter adventures, then book your private getaway to the French Alps. Courchevel 1850 is a top resort destination, famous for its ultra-luxury 5-star hotels, designer shopping, and Michelin-starred dining.

If you're looking for a family-friendly location, don't rule this one out. Courchevel 1850 offers several excellent:

Gentle slopes

Ski schools

Nurseries

Island Hopping by Private Jet and Yacht

If sun and beautiful, remote beaches are more your style, many private jet charter services offer island-hopping experiences in destinations like the Greek Islands, offering exclusive access to hidden coves, waterfront dining, and vineyard tastings. Touch down and immediately be whisked off to a private yacht, where comfort and privacy await.

Island-hopping trips give you the ability to explore multiple islands with select swimming spots that are only reachable by boat. Enjoy luxury accommodations, onboard dining, and a private crew offering a completely personalized experience.

Executive Corporate Leadership Retreats

Want to take your executive team on a luxurious retreat they'll never forget? Book a private jet to Napa Valley, where you and your team can enjoy team-building, wellness activities, and remarkable hospitality in between meaningful work sessions.

Napa Valley is world-renowned as California's premier wine region, but the experience doesn't end with luxury wine tourism. Enjoy Michelin-starred farm-to-table cuisine in gourmet restaurants, stunning rolling hills, and mild Mediterranean weather.

How Do You Choose the Best Private Jet Rental Company?

Now that we've given you some ideas on where to charter your next private jet to, it's important to choose the right private jet rental company for your adventure. Here are the top considerations that will ensure you enjoy an exclusive travel experience.

Verify Their Operating Certifications

Verifying private jet operating certifications can help ensure your overall safety during your journey. Part 135 or Part 121 certifications confirm that the company meets rigorous maintenance standards and that its staff has undergone extensive training.

It also ensures you avoid illegal "grey market" companies that don't hold a valid Air Operator Certificate (AOC). You want to ensure the company you choose has been verified through third-party audits conducted by independent agencies, such as WYVERN and ARGUS International.

Review Their Available Fleet

When booking a private jet through a charter flight platform, such as Jettly, ensure you have a range of aircraft to choose from. Having a choice of private jets allows you to match the aircraft's size, speed, and range to your itinerary.

It allows you to choose amenities based on your trip needs, such as:

Private sleeping quarters for long-haul trips

Onboard Wi-Fi for business trips

Gourmet dining

Check for 24/7 Support

Finally, choosing a private jet rental company that offers 24/7 support can help ensure you have a smooth journey with peace of mind. If you need to change your flight time or destination or add passengers, 24/7 support lets you make these changes immediately without waiting for business hours, adding to the high-end, personalized experience.

Around-the-clock support can also assist in the event of unexpected cancellations or security issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is an Empty Leg Flight?

An "empty leg" flight is a one-way private jet flight, typically offered at a discounted rate. It becomes available when an aircraft needs to reposition for the next flight, meaning it would be flying without passengers.

An example would be:

A couple charters a private jet from Dubai to Malé for a luxury resort vacation. After dropping them off at Velanta International Airport, the aircraft has no passengers for its next required destination.

It might need to return to Dubai or continue to Singapore for another booking. Instead of flying empty, the charter company lists that route as an empty leg.

Many folks use empty legs for luxury travel at a lower cost, last-minute business trips, and group travel. Some things to know about empty leg flights:

Very flexible timing required: Schedules can change or be canceled if the original charter changes.

Schedules can change or be canceled if the original charter changes. One-way trips: Typically, these trips are one-way only.

Typically, these trips are one-way only. Limited routes: You take the jet where it already needs to go.

What Not to Wear While Flying?

When using private jet charter services, you want to be comfortable, so avoid wearing restrictive clothing, such as stiff denim or tight fabrics, because these can restrict your circulation. Instead, wear comfortable, breathable layers and easy-to-remove shoes that can help prevent your feet from swelling mid-flight.

Also, avoid wearing excessive jewelry, which can snag on seat belts.

The Height of Personal Travel

Choosing the right private jet rental company can make a huge difference in your luxury travel experience, so take time to review different companies. Before making your selection, ensure the company offers flights operated by fully licensed air carriers that hold the appropriate certifications to ensure your safety.

Select a company that offers a range of aircraft so you can choose the right jet for your needs, and ensure they provide 24/7 support for maximum convenience.

Loved these insights into private luxury air travel? Check out our News and Entertainment sections for more deep dives into the world of high-end concierge services.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.