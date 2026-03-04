Housing market concessions are incentives sellers offer buyers to close a deal, such as covering closing costs, making repairs, or reducing the sale price. Understanding these concessions gives you a significant advantage when shopping for your new home.

According to a Redfin report, 44.4% of home sales in the first quarter of 2025 included concessions such as money toward repairs, closing fees, or mortgage rate buydowns, up from 39.3% a year earlier. With nearly half of all sellers sweetening their offers, buyers hold significant negotiating power in today's market.

Bidding wars have largely faded. Instead, sellers are competing for buyers with price reductions, repair credits, and rate buydowns.

Why Concessions Are Rising and What It Means for the Housing Market?

A concession happens when the seller tries to make a deal work in a real estate market that favors buyers. Concessions often come in different forms, including:

Providing credits

Paying some of the buyer's closing costs

Helping your buyer buy down their interest rate

Instead of lowering your home's price, you can use concessions to attract buyers. If you want to keep deals moving as a seller, you should offer more support instead of expecting your buyers to cover every cost. As a buyer, increasing concessions results in fewer bidding wars.

What Is a Bidding War, And How Does It Work?

A bidding war happens when many buyers submit bids and compete to get the seller's approval. During a bidding war:

Each buyer will want to give the seller a higher or better offer than everyone else

The more bids your house gets, the higher your final price will likely be

As a seller, you will often accept the highest bid, but you shouldn't decide on price alone

If you win the bid, you may end up paying more for the home than it was listed for

Bidding wars are often on the rise in a seller's market. If you want to sell your home, you're the one to decide which offer you'll accept in a bidding war.

Are Bidding Wars Over?

As per Redfin, about 44% of sellers are offering home buyers concessions. You're likely to get support from your seller if you buy in the current housing market. Concessions are available because the housing market is now in favor of buyers.

Most sellers are noticing low homebuyer demand because of:

High house prices over time

Economic uncertainty

Increased mortgage rates

Also, sellers are facing a lot of competition from each other as they try to secure a buyer. These issues are leading to a decline in the bidding wars at the moment. Buyers have more options and less pressure to bid for a house they like.

What Decreases Property Value the Most?

Selling your house in the current market means you have to offer a lot of value. Here are things you should work on that tend to decrease your property's value:

Neglected Maintenance

One of the easiest ways to devalue your property is by neglecting maintenance. Leaky faucets, issues with hoarding, or damaged windows may seem minor.

However, they can add up to major costs for a buyer. If you're listing a house with poor maintenance, you're more likely to fetch lower offers.

To avoid this, stay on top of repairs.

Poor Curb Appeal

First impressions matter when you're selling your home. Your buyers will often look at your property's exterior before anything else. Having walls with faded paint or an unkempt yard can lower the perceived value of a property.

Regularly clean up clutter and maintain your lawn. Before you schedule a house showing, consider adding a new coat of paint to your exterior.

Poor Energy Efficiency

As energy costs rise, the current housing market trend shows that buyers want to stay in energy-efficient homes. If your property has outdated appliances, poor insulation, or inefficient windows, buyers may avoid choosing your home. They know they'll have to deal with higher utility bills in the long run.

Before you sell your house, do some energy-efficient upgrades, such as adding insulation. You will not only boost your property's value, but also save money.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Risks of Bid Wars?

Home buyers bidding for your house is exciting. It means you have more options and better price offers for your home. However, there are some risks involved.

You may have a messy situation if you keep getting unsure buyers. These buyers often just want to test the waters. They will slowly outbid everyone else, increasing the price.

Once you choose them as the winner, they back out. This situation happens if they get cold feet or if they never had the money to buy your house from the start. If you're in such a situation, you may have to go with the second bidder who uses the chance to negotiate for lower prices.

Will U.S. Housing Ever Be Affordable Again?

While long-term affordability shifts with inflation, wages, and policy changes, the market is always evolving. Lower buyer demand and rising seller competition mean better negotiating power, think price reductions and seller-paid closing costs.

Focus on what you can control: strengthen your credit, build your down payment, and get pre-approved. Buyers who succeed don't always time the market perfectly; they show up prepared.

What Are the Risks of Accepting Concessions?

While accepting concessions may attract more buyers, it can affect your profits. Each concession lowers the amount of money you receive after the sale, so weigh the cost against the benefit of securing a quick buyer.

Concessions may also reduce your negotiation leverage. Buyers may assume something is wrong with your property and request additional incentives as a result.

Get the Best Deal in the Current Real Estate Market

The rise of housing market concessions means fewer bidding wars. As a seller in the buyer's market, you can use concessions to give your property the edge it needs. Buyers will likely consider your house if they know you can support them.

