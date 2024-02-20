YOUR PHOTOS: Virga spotted in the sky Tuesday morning

Rodney Smallwood sent me this photo this morning, saying:

@ChristinaWSBwx In Conyers, it looks like this cloud is leaking pic.twitter.com/UB28u6WIv1 — Rodney Smallwood (@raraandgigi) February 20, 2024

That’s because it is!! It’s actually raining/snowing below that cloud, but the air down here at the surface is so dry, the precipitation is evaporating before it makes it to the ground. Evaporating precipitation is known as virga.

Smilin’ Mark McKay also spotted the clouds and virga this morning from the WSB Traffic Skycopter:

The Skew-T (weather balloon data) from the National Weather Service in Peachtree City tells the story this morning!

The Skew-T (weather balloon data) from @NWSAtlanta is in! The clouds & virga (rain/snow) are roughly 3 miles above the surface of the ground. That precip is falling through a 3 mile thick layer of dry air, hence why it is evaporating before it makes it to the ground. #ATLwx #ATL https://t.co/vrOPD5lfku pic.twitter.com/mxgmY45Eix — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) February 20, 2024

The clouds and virga (rain/snow) are roughly 3 miles above the surface of the ground. That precipitation is falling through a 3 mile thick layer of dry air, hence why it is evaporating before it makes it to the ground.

NWS Atlanta Skew-T

And if your iPhone is saying flurries are possible this morning.... No. Just no.

No, iPhone, flurries are not in the forecast for Metro #Atlanta ❌❄️🤦‍♀️



The air is super dry from the ground to 3 miles above. Those snow flurries will evaporate before they make it anywhere near the ground — we’ll see virga instead! #ATL #ATLwx #GAwx @wsbradio pic.twitter.com/wE2Qigvqaa — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) February 20, 2024

