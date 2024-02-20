Weather

YOUR PHOTOS: Virga spotted in the sky Tuesday morning

By Christina Edwards

Virga in Conyers, GA

Rodney Smallwood sent me this photo this morning, saying:

That’s because it is!! It’s actually raining/snowing below that cloud, but the air down here at the surface is so dry, the precipitation is evaporating before it makes it to the ground. Evaporating precipitation is known as virga.

Smilin’ Mark McKay also spotted the clouds and virga this morning from the WSB Traffic Skycopter:

The Skew-T (weather balloon data) from the National Weather Service in Peachtree City tells the story this morning!

The clouds and virga (rain/snow) are roughly 3 miles above the surface of the ground. That precipitation is falling through a 3 mile thick layer of dry air, hence why it is evaporating before it makes it to the ground.

NWS Atlanta Skew-T

And if your iPhone is saying flurries are possible this morning.... No. Just no.

