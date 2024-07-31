YOUR PHOTOS: Cloud features, double rainbows from Tuesday evening’s storms

As severe storms rolled through Metro Atlanta, cloud structures foretold the incoming damaging winds and heavy rain.

Numerous individuals noticed this shelf cloud as it rolled into Cherokee County as illustrated in the photo below.

View of the incoming line of thunderstorms from the Emergency Operations Center. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 8:00 PM. Posted by Cherokee County, GA Emergency Management on Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The lower cloud is known as an arcus clouds, or more commonly, a shelf cloud, and it is associated with both severe and non-severe thunderstorms. They often form in the summertime, though they can be spotted anytime of the year when storms form.

Russ Martin -- Ball Ground, GA "Christina Edwards storm clouds in Ball Ground!" Photo: Russ Martin

The World Meteorological Organization’s International Cloud Atlas defines an arcus, or shelf cloud, as “a dense horizontal roll with more or less tattered edges, situated on the lower front part of certain clouds and having, when extensive, the appearance of a dark, menacing arch.”

Steven Haigh - Cartersville Shelf Cloud approaching Cartersville, GA. Photo: Steven Haigh

Shelf clouds form when the leading edge of rain-cooled air shoves warmer, humid air higher into the sky. Occasionally, wall clouds (precursors to tornadoes) can be found within a shelf cloud, but for the most part, shelf clouds indicate the possibility of gusty winds as well as very heavy rain.

Just about here to Woodstock Costco pic.twitter.com/pMNL97YegD — JT Poston (@realjtposton1) July 30, 2024

If you see a shelf cloud heading your way, it’s your clue that you have about 5 to 10 minutes to head inside before heavy rain and gusty winds arrive!

The shelf cloud itself is a visual cue of the cold pool flowing ahead of the line of storms -- rain cooled air surges forward ahead of the storms, causing the gusty winds associated with the shelf cloud.

Behind the shelf cloud, turbulence within the atmosphere causes a mottled look to the sky. At the right angle, the sky can look dark and brooding -- or sunlight can cause a colorful display in the cloud cover.

Double Rainbows After the Storms

The storms exited the Metro Atlanta area around sunset, providing ample opportunity to observe double rainbows across the region.

Double Rainbow in Cumming, GA Double Rainbow in Cumming, GA. Photo: Andrew Demske (ANDREW_DEMSKE)





Mike Feeley - Canton "Reformation Brewery in Canton, GA" Photo: Mike Feeley

But the most stunning shot from the evening comes from Andrew Demske in Forsyth County, who captured this lightning bolt striking a tree ahead of a double rainbow.

Lightning during a double rainbow -- Andrew Demske "On today’s edition of…..'you don’t see that every day' -- I was outside shooting the double rainbow here in Forsyth County and BAM! 💥⚡️ 🌈. Probably the coolest thing I’ve seen during a storm. Shot was taken at 1/40th of a second. Right place right time. Unbelievable moment." Photo: Andrew Demske (ANDREW_DEMSKE)

