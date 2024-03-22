Yet again... Rain returns for the beginning of this weekend

It seems that Metro Atlanta just cannot catch a break from the rain when it comes to weekend weather.

Taking a look at the daily weather data since the beginning of the year, January 2024 featured one dry weekend (January 20-21), though it rained the Friday before.

In February 2024, the weekend of February 24-25 was dry, though it rained the Friday before.

The pattern continues this weekend, as a low pressure system drifts north from the Gulf of Mexico into the state of Georgia.

The animation below illustrates the hour-by-hour Futurecast Radar for Friday through Saturday.

Hour by hour futurecast radar

Rain showers will move through Metro Atlanta Friday afternoon and continue through the evening hours.

A few more rain showers are possible Saturday morning, but the low will move out of North Georgia through the afternoon, allowing a drying trend for the second half of Saturday.

Sunday will be the best day to spend outdoors, with sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s.

Enjoy the sunshine Sunday, because yet another round of rain will arrive Tuesday through Wednesday.

Hasn’t it rained enough this month?!

March 2024 rainfall has already been well above average. In fact, the average March monthly rainfall in Atlanta is 4.68 inches, but this year, nearly 7 inches of rain has already fallen, with more to come this weekend and next week.

March Rainfall

With 10 days left in the month -- and two rounds of precipitation on the way -- Atlanta is experiencing a Top 40 wettest March on record, though it is possible that it may jump to a Top 10 wettest March.

