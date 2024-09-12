Wind Advisory in effect Thursday, watching for heavy rain through the weekend

Francine made landfall Wednesday evening as a Category 2 hurricane, but as of today, it has weakened to a tropical depression.

Nevertheless, Francine will bring gusty winds to the Metro Atlanta area today followed by heavy rain on Friday.

Wind Advisory in Effect through 8am Friday

A pressure gradient will develop today between high pressure off the Atlantic Coast and the low pressure associated with Tropical Depression Francine.

Within the pressure gradient, winds will increase over Metro Atlanta, gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph. The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Wind Gusts across North Georgia.

Futurecast Wind Gusts Futurecast Wind Gusts through 8am Friday

Below is additional information from the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.

Wind Advisory

GAZ001>007-011>013-019>021-120800- /O.NEW.KFFC.WI.Y.0013.240912T1200Z-240913T0900Z/ Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Fannin-Gilmer-Chattooga- Gordon-Pickens-Floyd-Bartow-Cherokee- Including the cities of Summerville, Calhoun, Ellijay, Jasper, Cartersville, Trenton, Fort Oglethorpe, Rome, Blue Ridge, Dalton, Woodstock, Chatsworth, and LaFayette 255 PM EDT Wed Sep 11 2024 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 8 AM Thursday to 5 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Flood Watch in Effect through 5am ET Friday

Rain showers will continue to move through the Metro Atlanta area today and through the early morning hours on Friday.

Depending on where some of the heavier downpours develop, as much as 1-3 inches of rainfall is possible through Friday morning. As a result, a Flood Watch is in effect for the western counties of Georgia.

Additional heavy rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Metro Atlanta through Friday afternoon. Below is the Futurecast Hour-By-Hour radar imagery through Friday evening.

Futurecast Radar Thursday

What’s this I’m hearing about heavy rain this weekend?

Francine will dissipate on Friday, however Metro Atlanta is not out of the rainy pattern just yet!

A tropical system will develop off the coast of the Carolinas this weekend.

Tropical Update

While this system will not have enough time to organize into a tropical depression or tropical storm, it will still usher tropical moisture into the Appalachian Mountains and southwest into the Piedmont of Georgia.

As a result, off-and-on rain showers and storms will develop Friday through Sunday in Metro Atlanta.

Between Thursday and Sunday, as much as 6 inches of rainfall is possible in North Georgia -- leading to potential flooding concerns this weekend.

Futurecast Rainfall Totals ECMWF "The Euro Model" Futurecast Rainfall Totals for Thursday, September 12 through Sunday, September 15.

