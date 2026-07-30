Wildfire smoke producing hazy conditions, reddish sunrise over Metro Atlanta

Notice the haze in the sky today?

Wildfires in the Pacific Northwest as well as Central Canada continue to blaze, and the wind is transporting the wildfire smoke South into Metro Atlanta

Active Wildfires Across the US and Canada

The jet stream is flowing clockwise around the Pacific Northwest, pulling the wildfire smoke further east. The jet then moves over northeast Minnesota, picking up additional smoke along the way.

Jet Stream Map

The jet stream then dives south into the Tennessee Valley, transporting the wildfire smoke to Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia.

Wildfire Smoke Across the Southern U.S. Thursday morning, July 30, 2026

The extra smoke particles scatter the light, creating a colorful filter in the sky.

As a result, the sun appears red at sunrise, and the full moon tonight may take on a reddish hue.

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