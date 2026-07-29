College

There’s one key difference between Georgia wide receiver position in 2024 and now

By Connor Riley
London Humphreys (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) during Georgia's game against Clemson in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
By Connor Riley

Kirby Smart knows Georgia’s wide receiver room hears the noise.

He’s made sure to alert the room to the national doubt about the group’s prospects this season.

“The more you question them, the more it helps me motivate them. So everybody says they don’t listen to you guys,” Smart said at SEC Media Days. “The wide receivers are listening, so they’ll have a new challenge issued.”

The wide receiver is the biggest question mark on this talented Georgia team entering this upcoming season. It was the only offensive or defensive group that did not have a player represented on any of the All-SEC teams that were unveiled last week.

Read more at DawgNation.com



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