There’s one key difference between Georgia wide receiver position in 2024 and now

Kirby Smart knows Georgia’s wide receiver room hears the noise.

He’s made sure to alert the room to the national doubt about the group’s prospects this season.

“The more you question them, the more it helps me motivate them. So everybody says they don’t listen to you guys,” Smart said at SEC Media Days. “The wide receivers are listening, so they’ll have a new challenge issued.”

The wide receiver is the biggest question mark on this talented Georgia team entering this upcoming season. It was the only offensive or defensive group that did not have a player represented on any of the All-SEC teams that were unveiled last week.

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