Why is Metro Atlanta still in a drought despite all the heavy rainfall?!

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor is in and despite all that rain last week (and again this week), Metro Atlanta is still in a Moderate to Severe Drought.

US Drought Monitor for July 25, 2024 US Drought Monitor for July 25, 2024. The data is compiled by 8am Tuesday, July

So what gives?! We had numerous flash flood warnings earlier this week!

One of the reasons why portions of Metro Atlanta is still in a Moderate to Severe Drought is because of how little rain fell in the month of June (and how hot it was for that period of time).

Metro Atlanta experienced nearly two weeks with temperatures in the upper 90s and even hit 100 degrees -- and it was bone dry!

In fact, less than half of the average June rainfall fell at the Atlanta Airport, with many locations not even receiving a drop during the month.

Precipitation Trends this Summer June 2024 was hot and dry in Atlanta, but heavy rain arrived in July 2024.

But that pattern flipped in July, and we are on pace to double the average monthly rainfall for some portions of Metro Atlanta.

However, the Drought Monitor runs from Tuesday to Tuesday, with the maps releasing on Thursday. At least 2 days of heavy to flooding rainfall fell outside of the data-collection period, which is why it is not reflected on this week’s Drought Monitor map.

The image below illustrates the rainfall totals across Metro Atlanta between July 16 and July 23.

July 16-23, 2024 Rainfall Rainfall totals across Metro Atlanta between July 16-23, 2024.

This is contrast to the image below, which illustrates the amount of rainfall for the entire month of July 2024 across Metro Atlanta. Most notably, Mableton is registering 11.57 inches of rainfall this month, and Palmetto received 16.20 inches of rain!

July 1-25, 2024 Rainfall Rainfall totals across Metro Atlanta between July 1 and 12pm July 25, 2024.

The next Drought Monitor Outlook arrives on Thursday, July 30 at 8:30am. We’ll see how the drought conditions fare at that time!

Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!

©2024 Cox Media Group