Weekend Outlook: Heavy rain, flash flooding, and gusty winds on the way for Metro Atlanta

For the second time in the span of a few days, Metro Atlanta is bracing for a round of heavy rain -- heavy enough to produce flash flooding in the region.

In addition, gusty winds will impact the region, potentially toppling trees and producing spotty power outages.

Timing Out the Rain

A few spotty rain showers are possible through early Friday afternoon, but the heavy rain will arrive in Metro Atlanta after 4pm Friday. Once it arrives, the heavy rain will remain in the area through Saturday morning, and the rain will slowly taper off through Saturday afternoon.

The animation below illustrates the hour-by-hour Futurecast Radar Imagery for Friday afternoon through midday Saturday.

Futurecast Radar Imagery Futurecast Radar Imagery for midday Friday through midday Saturday.

This round of rain will be potentially heavier and more widespread compared to the first round earlier this week, and with the overly saturated soils in place, the Weather Prediction Center has outlined an “Excessive Rainfall Outlook” for a large portion of Metro Atlanta.

WPC Excessive Rainfall Outlook

As much as 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is possible for the majority of Metro Atlanta. However, areas south of I-20 may experience as much as 4 to 6 inches of rain in just 12 hours.

Futurecast Rainfall Totals Friday evening through Midday Saturday Futurecast Rainfall Totals Friday evening through Midday Saturday

When combined with the rain experienced earlier this week, the majority of Metro Atlanta will experience as much as 5 to 6 inches of rain through Saturday afternoon!

To put this into perspective, the average monthly rainfall in March for Metro Atlanta is 4.68 inches of rain -- the Metro area may receive all of that in one week!

Flooding will likely be a concern this weekend, so continue to monitor weather conditions Friday into Saturday.

Flash Flood Safety, NWS/NOAA Flash Flood Safety (Courtesy: NWS/NOAA)

Flash Flood Safety, NWS/NOAA Flash Flood Safety (Courtesy: NWS/NOAA)





Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!

©2023 Cox Media Group