Very hot start to the week, but a cold front will bring some relief by Thursday

Late July to early August can feature some of the hottest temperatures of the year, and this week is no exception.

Even with the morning rain showers and cloud cover, Monday morning temperatures are in the 80s amongst the downpours.

Once the clouds part today, the temperatures will climb quickly!

Monday afternoon’s forecast high will climb to 94, but the humidity will make the “feels like” conditions reach the triple digits.

Daytime Highs This Week

Tuesday will be even hotter! Forecast highs will climb into the upper 90s, and the humidity will make the “feels like” heat index reach 105.

Forecast High for Tuesday

Forecast Heat Index for Tuesday

Thankfully, relief will arrive in the form of a cold front on Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Afternoon temperatures will still be in the low 90s, but it will be a “dry heat” as drier air filters into Metro Atlanta!

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