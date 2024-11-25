Traveling or hosting for Thanksgiving this week? Watching for rain showers and cooler temperatures

Whether you are traveling over the river or through the woods, or your family is coming to you, it would be worthwhile to keep an eye on the weather conditions this week in Metro Atlanta!

Two rounds of rain showers will move through North Georgia, and temperatures will steadily fall through the course of this week.

And heads up for next weekend! Morning temperatures will tumble into the upper 20s to low 30s next Saturday and Sunday, so be sure to pack warm layers on the way back to Metro Atlanta!

Tracking Two Rounds of Rain

A cold front will usher in the first round of rain early Tuesday morning, mainly after midnight.

If travel plans bring you to the roads early Tuesday morning, be aware that rain showers will move through between the hours of 3am and 8am. The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar for Tuesday morning in North and Central Georgia.

Futurecast Radar for Tuesday Morning Futurecast Radar for Tuesday Morning, November 25, 2024.w

Tuesday morning’s rainfall will be limited to roughly a tenth to a quarter of an inch all across North Georgia and Metro Atlanta. While the rain will be light, it may be enough to create traffic issues on the Metro area’s road network.

Dry weather will prevail on Wednesday, however a second round of rain showers will move into the Southeast late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Futurecast Euro Model Futurecast Precipitation Map "Euro Model" for Wednesday and Thursday, November 27-28, 2024.

For Metro Atlanta, the bulk of the rain showers will arrive late Wednesday night, with the heavier downpours around midnight Thursday morning. The animation below illustrates the Futurecast ECMWF “Euro Model” radar imagery for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Futurecast "Euro Model" Futurecast "Euro Model" Radar Imagery for Wednesday night into Thursday morning, November 27 into November 28.

For anyone running the Atlanta Track Club’s Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon and 5K, be aware that some lingering rain showers may be around at the start of the race, however conditions should improve through the morning hours.

Temperatures Dropping Throughout the Week

The rain showers are associated with two different cold fronts that will move through the Southeast.

The first cold front will bring a drop from the low 70s on Monday to the low 60s for Tuesday afternoon.

However, the second cold front will bring a much BIGGER drop in temperatures, which will be most notable in the morning hours!

Temperature Trend this Week Temperature Trend from November 25 through December 4 in Atlanta.

Thursday morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s before dropping into the upper 30s on Friday morning.

The drop continues into Saturday as temperatures dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. A hard freeze is possible on Saturday morning in the suburbs as temperatures approach the 28 degree mark in some areas outside of the Perimeter.

Afternoon temperatures will also drop significantly, from the low 60s on Thursday afternoon into the 40s through the weekend and the first few days of December.

Share Your Temperature Reports With Me!

