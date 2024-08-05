Tracking Debby’s impacts on Metro Atlanta

As Debby moves from Florida into South Georgia, Metro Atlanta will see the outer cloud bands swirl through the North Georgia region.

However, rainfall will remain confined to the South and Southeast Georgia region, with incredible amounts of rainfall expected from Valdosta to Statesboro and Savannah through Saturday.

NOAA Forecast Rainfall through Saturday NOAA Forecast Rainfall through Saturday, August 10. Savannah, Georgia may experience 15-20 inches of rainfall in the next several days.

Debby is expected to bring Flash Flooding to South and Southeast Georgia, including Valdosta, Statesboro and Savannah. As much as 10 to 30 inches of rainfall possible through Saturday! #GAwx pic.twitter.com/4A3Fars3G1 — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) August 5, 2024

Rain will be limited in North Georgia -- including Metro Atlanta -- with only a slim pop up shower expected between now and Saturday.

Futurecast Radar for Debby ECMWF Futurecast Radar for Debby as it moves through Coastal Georgia and South Carolina

However, Debby may produce a few wind gusts that may be as strong as 25 to 30 mph in Metro Atlanta. The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Wind Gusts throughout the state of Georgia.

Debby Forecast Winds HRRR Futurecast Wind Gusts for Debby as it moves through Georgia and South Carolina

Use the Interactive Tracker Below to monitor Debby as it moves through Coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

Share Your Rainfall and Wind Reports With Me!

