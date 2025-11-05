Statewide tornado drill marks Georgia’s Severe Weather Preparedness Day

ATLANTA — Don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens Wednesday morning, it’s part of a statewide tornado drill marking Georgia’s Severe Weather Preparedness Day.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, is encouraging schools, businesses, and residents to take part in the drill.

Officials say the annual exercise is an opportunity for everyone to review emergency plans, practice where to take shelter, and make sure families, coworkers, and students know how to respond during severe weather. They also recommend creating or updating a readiness kit with essential supplies.

Although skies are clear today, forecasters warn that Georgia often experiences a secondary peak in severe weather, including tornadoes during November and early December.

Officials say staying alert and prepared can help save lives when real storms strike.