Soggy Week Ahead: Watching two rounds of heavy rain roll through

Two rounds of heavy rain will move through Metro Atlanta, the first early in the week and the second arriving just in time for the weekend.

Round One

The first round of heavy rain will arrive midday Tuesday, with widespread rain showers continuing overnight into Wednesday morning. The animation below illustrates the Futurecast hour-by-hour radar imagery for Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

Futurecast Radar for Tuesday into Wednesday morning

As much as 1″ to 1.25″ inches of rainfall is possible from this first round of rain as it tapers off Wednesday morning.

Round Two

The second round arrives Friday and continues into Saturday. This round of rain will be heavier and more widespread compared to the first round earlier this week.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast hour-by-hour radar imagery for Friday through Saturday afternoon.

Futurecast Radar for Friday and Saturday

As much as 2″ to 3″ inches of rainfall is possible from this first round of rain as it tapers off Saturday afternoon.

As a result, as much as 3″ to 4″ of rainfall is possible this week, with some areas of Metro Atlanta potentially receiving as much as 5 inches of rain through Saturday afternoon!

Futurecast Rainfall Totals through Saturday Afternoon Futurecast Rainfall Totals through Saturday Afternoon

To put this into perspective, the average monthly rainfall in March for Metro Atlanta is 4.68 inches of rain -- and some areas in the Metro area may receive all of that in one week!

Flooding will likely be a concern this weekend, so continue to monitor weather conditions Friday into Saturday.

Flash Flood Safety, NWS/NOAA Flash Flood Safety (Courtesy: NWS/NOAA)

