Sizzling hot July for Metro Atlanta

The first three weeks of July 2025 are now in the books, and it’s been HOT.

As many as 20 out of the past 22 days featured afternoon highs in the 90s, and 6 of those days registered temperatures at or above 95 degrees.

July 2025 Temperatures

The other two non-90 degree days weren’t much better, as highs still climbed to 89.

So far, the hottest temperature of the year took place on July 14 when thermometers climbed to 97 degrees.

Warm, muggy mornings have prevailed all month, with the warmest morning temperature registering at 78 degrees on July 15.

As a result, Metro Atlanta is on par to experience its 5th Warmest July on record as the average monthly temperatures hover around 84 degrees (this is the average of the daily high and low temperatures for the entire month).

Warmest July Temperatures for Metro Atlanta

That’s very warm, but it could be worst!

In July 1993, Atlanta reached 90 degrees every day... except the 6 days when it reached 100+ degrees!

July 1993 in Atlanta

Rain did not bring much relief as sunshine prevailed for the majority of the month. The Atlanta Airport has only registered 1.54 inches of rain this July, though some storms have brought localized flash flooding to some counties in the Metro Area as 2 to 4 inches fell in select locations.

Summer in Atlanta: Battling the heat, humidity, and mosquitoes!

But mosquitoes don’t need 2 to 4 inches of rain in order to breed. In fact, they don’t even need an inch of rain!

According to Matt Breda of Breda Pest Management, mosquitoes only need a teaspoon’s worth of water to breed. For reference, the amount of water in a bottle cap is sufficient for mosquitoes to lay eggs and grow.

After a heavy summer rain, puddles of water in the gutters, downspouts, and patio areas will provide sufficient breeding ground for mosquitoes. Even magnolia leaves can trap the water and breed mosquitoes!

Climbing temperatures are also a factor.

Matt Breda notes that when the rainwater temperature warms above 80 degrees, the mosquitoes “will go from eggs to adult in as little as 4 or 5 days.”

“Mosquitoes are dangerous pests because they do carry disease, and that is very concerning for our small children and our seniors.”

