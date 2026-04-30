Severe Drought continues despite recent heavy rains

Heavy rain arrived this week, and it was sorely needed all through the state of Georgia.

Since Tuesday, as much as 1.5 inches to nearly 3.5 inches of rain was observed in Metro Atlanta.

Rainfall

However, it was only a proverbial drop in the bucket regarding the rainfall deficit building in Metro Atlanta. Before the rain arrived, the Year to Date rainfall deficit was as high as 8 to 9 inches.

After the rain, the Year to Date deficit is still 6 inches below average.

Factoring in the warming temperatures -- Metro Atlanta did reach 90 degrees for the first time this year on April 17 -- the need for greater rainfall accelerates as vegetation continues to dry out and become kindle.

As a result, the drought continues to compound across the Metro Atlanta area, with even worse conditions in South Georgia.

Drought Monitor April 28, 2026

As of April 28, 2026, the entire State of Georgia is experiencing Severe Drought conditions, the first time ever since the U.S. Drought Monitor was established in the year 2000.

Extreme Drought conditions have engulfed 81 percent of the state -- including Metro Atlanta.

Exceptional Drought conditions impact 33 percent of the state, mainly in South Georgia, however a pocket of Exceptional Drought conditions are now observed in Northeast Georgia in Banks, Franklin, Madison, Hart, and Elbert counties.

What Are the Local Impacts of the Drought?

During Severe (D2) Drought conditions, local impacts include:

Crop stress, low hay yield; planting delayed due to hard soil, dustier conditions than usual

Small streams dry up; river water very low

Tree mortality/tree death begins

During Extreme (D3) Drought conditions, local impacts include:

Agriculture suffering economic loss

Landscaping business negatively affected

Majority of hay/grazing is lost

Outdoor burn bans implemented

Rivers and livestock ponds dry up

Mandatory water conservation is implemented

During Exceptional (D4) Drought conditions, local impacts include:

Agriculture economy is severely impacted

Fire risk is high; fire activity increases

Hydroelectric power generation is significantly reduced

Tree mortality is high; army worm outbreaks occur

Drought Impacts

How Much Rain Is Needed to End the Drought?

According to NOAA and Drought.gov, the south and western Metro Atlanta area will need 15-17 inches of rainfall in the next four weeks to end the drought.

How Much Rain Needed

The situation is South Georgia is more dire: The region will need over a foot and a half of rainfall over the next month to end the drought.

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