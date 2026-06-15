Scattered rain showers, thunderstorms roll through Metro Atlanta this week

Unsettled weather will linger over the Southeast United States this week, bringing near daily rain chances to Metro Atlanta through Friday.

Rainy Week Ahead

Tuesday’s Outlook

A weak frontal boundary will sweep through Central Georgia on its way to the Appalachian Mountains, sparking scattered rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the late morning hours and into the afternoon.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar for Tuesday. Rain showers will taper off late in the evening.

Tuesday Futurecast Radar

A few more storms will fire up on Wednesday, though the coverage across Metro Atlanta will be less widespread.

Thursday and Friday’s Outlook

As of Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center has outlined an area where some potential tropical development could occur later this week.

This area is located off the big bend of Texas, and it is forecast to eventually swing through the Southern United States.

Tropical Weather Outlook for Monday, June 15. 2026

Tropical Weather Outlook for Monday, June 15. 2026

This tropical system is forecast to move through Georgia -- including Metro Atlanta -- late Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.

The Futurecast Radar animation below illustrates the center of the system moving through North Georgia.

ECMWF Futurecast Radar

The system is expected to remain weak by tropical depression or tropical storm standards, but it will still bring gusty winds as high as 30 mph as well as heavy downpours.

How Much Rainfall?

Add up all the rain through the week ahead, as much 2 to 3 inches of rain is to be expected for Metro Atlanta, though locally higher amounts are possible if any of the storms “train” or move over the same area over and over again.

Rainfall Through Friday

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