Round 2 of Heavy Rain on the Way this weekend

Metro Atlanta is bracing for a second round of heavy rainfall in less than a week.

The first round rolled through on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, dropping 3.38 inches of rainfall at the Atlanta Airport in just 12 hours.

Other locations around Metro Atlanta experienced 3 to 4 inches of rainfall during that time, a collection of which are available below.

Tuesday through Wednesday Rainfall

“Good morning Christina, Almost 5” near Stone Mountain.” — Joseph V Cannella

Round Two

The second round arrives Friday evening and continues into midday Saturday. This round of rain will be potentially heavier and more widespread compared to the first round earlier this week, and with the overly saturated soils in place, the Weather Prediction Center has outlined an “Excessive Rainfall Outlook” for a large portion of Metro Atlanta.

WPC Excessive Rainfall Outlook

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast hour-by-hour radar imagery for Friday through Saturday afternoon.

Futurecast Radar Imagery for Friday evening through Saturday afternoon Futurecast Radar Imagery for Friday evening through Saturday afternoon

As much as 1″ to 3″ inches of rainfall is possible from this second round of rain as it tapers off Saturday afternoon.

Futurecast Rainfall for Friday night into midday Saturday Futurecast Rainfall for Friday night into midday Saturday

As a result, as much as 3″ to 4″ of rainfall is possible this week, with some areas of Metro Atlanta potentially receiving as much as 5 to 6 inches of rain through Saturday afternoon!

To put this into perspective, the average monthly rainfall in March for Metro Atlanta is 4.68 inches of rain -- and some areas in the Metro area may receive all of that in one week!

Flooding will likely be a concern this weekend, so continue to monitor weather conditions Friday into Saturday.

Flash Flood Safety, NWS/NOAA Flash Flood Safety (Courtesy: NWS/NOAA)

Flash Flood Safety, NWS/NOAA Flash Flood Safety (Courtesy: NWS/NOAA)

Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!

©2023 Cox Media Group