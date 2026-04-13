Record warmth continues this week, potentially reaching 90 degrees by Friday

Afternoon conditions will continue to bypass Spring and head right into Summer this week!

The average afternoon high in Atlanta for mid-April is 73 degrees, but instead, the forecast calls for daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s.

This Week in Atlanta

This will lead to potentially record high temperatures through the week ahead. Below are the record highs for the next several days:

Monday, April 13: 86° in 2021

Tuesday, April 14: 88° in 1945

Wednesday, April 15: 87° in 1972

Thursday, April 16: 86° in 1896

Friday, April 17: 89° in 1896

Friday is rather notable, as the record high is 89 degrees for that date. The current forecast calls for afternoon temperatures to climb to 90 degrees, which would not only break the record high for the day but also potentially break the record for the earliest 90 degree day in Metro Atlanta.

First 90 Degree Day Stats

Why So Warm This Week?

This week, high pressure will set up over the coast of Georgia and the Carolinas, along the Appalachian Mountains.

High pressure along the mountains leads to sinking air, which compresses as it makes impact with land. This compression allows the air to heat up, climbing into the upper 80s to potentially 90 degrees through the end of the week.

Heat Building

Morning lows will be rather comfortable, settling into the mid 50s to low 60s through the weekend.

Unfortunately, little to no rain is in the forecast along with the rising temperatures, so drought conditions will continue to worsen over the next several days.

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