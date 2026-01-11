National Weather Service to assess storm damage in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management says the National Weather Service will be in the county Sunday to assess damage following severe weather that moved through the area Saturday.

Officials say multiple barns were destroyed during the storms. One home on Staples Dairy Road also sustained structural damage due to heavy rain, strong winds and flooding.

The National Weather Service will meet with EMA Director Brandon Wiggins to determine whether a tornado officially touched down in the area.

Wiggins says no injuries have been reported as a result of the flooding.