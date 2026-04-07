Metro Atlanta drought deepens as dry forecast raises concerns

ATLANTA — Experts are closely watching drought conditions across metro Atlanta as a dry forecast is predicted to continue over the next couple of weeks.

Despite some rainfall over the weekend, some areas remain as much as 10 inches below normal for rainfall.

University of Georgia Agricultural Climatologist Pam Knox said the region is still dealing with significant dryness.

“So it’s definitely dry; it’s going to take awhile to make that up,” Knox said.

Knox said this is the worst drought she has seen since the spring of 2008 and noted it could be the start of a longer dry period.

“And unfortunately I think we’re in a realm of possibility that this is just the start of a longer drought. We’ll wait and see,” Knox said.

She said metro Atlanta entered the spring with a rainfall deficit due in part to a lack of tropical storms last year and a drier-than-normal La Niña winter.

Knox said the current drought is unusual because it began last August, earlier than typical drought patterns.

“This is a relatively unusual drought because most of our droughts tend to really get strongest late in the year, so in the fall. And by comparison, it started really last August,” Knox said.

She added that the combination of limited tropical storm activity and La Niña conditions has significantly reduced rainfall.

Looking ahead, Knox said the region is expected to move into an El Niño pattern this summer, which typically brings fewer tropical storms.

However, she noted that even a single storm could help improve conditions.

“Part of our rainfall comes from these tropical systems that move through and when we don’t have them, we’re automatically likely to go into a drought,” Knox said.

For now, experts say there is no immediate relief in sight as dry conditions continue across metro Atlanta.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.