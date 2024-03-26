Heavy rain, thunderstorms roll through Metro Atlanta today

March 2024 has been soaking wet, and today is no exception!

Over 7 inches of rain has fallen in Atlanta since March 1, and more is on the way through this evening.

Stay ahead of the rain by using the Interactive Radar Tracker below.

Click to Interact

The animation below illustrates the hour-by-hour Futurecast Radar Imagery through the afternoon. Rain showers will be heavy at times through the afternoon, but it will taper off between 5pm and 7pm this evening.

Hour-By-Hour Futurecast Radar

An additional 0.5 to 1 inch of rainfall is possible with these downpours, with some localized areas potentially receiving up to 1.5 inches of rain.

Futurecast QPF Futurecast rainfall through Tuesday evening

Hasn’t it rained enough this month?!

March 2024 rainfall has already been well above average. In fact, the average March monthly rainfall in Atlanta is 4.68 inches, but this year, over 7 inches of rain has already fallen, with more to come this afternoon.

March 2024 Rainfall March 2024 Rainfall as of Tuesday morning

As of March 26, Atlanta is experiencing a Top 40 wettest March on record, though it is possible that it may jump to a Top 10 wettest March after the rain tapers off this evening.

Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!





©2023 Cox Media Group