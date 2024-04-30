Heavy rain, thunderstorms moving through Metro Atlanta today

Rain showers moved through Metro Atlanta during the morning commute, and another round of heavy rain as well as thunderstorms will roll through the region through the afternoon.

While the storms will produce heavy downpours and lightning, damaging wind gusts are not expected and severe weather is not in the forecast for Metro Atlanta today.

Nevertheless, this will impact midday travel plans! Stay ahead of the storms via the Interactive Radar below.

The Futurecast Radar Imagery indicates the rain will be heaviest during the lunch-time hours, tapering off later in the evening.

Futurecast Radar for Tuesday

As much as 0.25 inch to 0.50 inches of rain is expected with the afternoon round of rain -- the downpours will be heavy, but they are not expected to linger over a specific area for a long period of time.

Futurecast Rainfall Totals for Tuesday

The rain is welcomed, as warm temperatures and dry conditions have set up during the final week of April.

On average, May is one of the driest months in Metro Atlanta, so a late April rainfall will help mitigate any drought conditions that tend to develop in late Spring through early Summer.

Average Monthly Precipitation in Atlanta

However, the April 2024 Rainfall has been quite heavy in the Atlanta area!

The majority of the monthly precipitation fell on April 2, with 2.66 inches of rain on that day alone.

Additional precipitation fell in three different periods of time within the month.

April 2024 Daily Rainfall

As of Monday, as much as 5.67 inches of rain has fallen in Metro Atlanta since April 1 -- nearly 2 inches above average for the city.

Athens is not quite as soaking wet, however it is still trending about 0.2 inches above average for the month.

Month to Date Rainfall for April 2024

