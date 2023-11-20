Heavy rain, storms return to Metro Atlanta Tuesday

Over a week after our last measurable rainfall, a storm system will bring the next chance for heavy rain showers and storms to North Georgia -- including Metro Atlanta -- tomorrow.

Rain showers will arrive early in the morning Tuesday, as early as 2am in the northwest Georgia mountains, and around 5am for the western Metro Atlanta area.

As the rain moves in, it will move from the west to the east -- and it will move out of the eastern Metro Atlanta area around 2pm Tuesday afternoon.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast HRRR radar model for tomorrow morning through the afternoon.

Futurecast radar model imagery

How much rain?

The stormy weather may not be welcome during the morning commute, but it will bring beneficial rainfall to Metro Atlanta and the drought-stricken northwest corner of Georgia.

As much as 1″ to 1.5″ of rain is possible between Tuesday morning through early Tuesday afternoon.

This will help put a dent in the drought, however another 4 to 8 inches of rainfall is needed to completely end the drought.

🔥 Flash #Drought continued to rapidly develop and expand across the Southeast, with impacts to fall-sown crops. Southeastern wildfires have been a problem—dozens of large fires burned hundreds to thousands of acres of vegetation and fallen leaves. https://t.co/hs7rCpQMsY pic.twitter.com/kwaXjgmPN8 — NOAA NCEI (@NOAANCEI) November 16, 2023

Below is the Futurecast ECMWF model rainfall data regarding the potential rainfall in North Georgia.

Futurecast rainfall

Wind Advisory in Effect for Northwest Georgia, including portions of Metro Atlanta

The upper level dynamics associated with this system will be strong enough to produce some damaging wind gusts, even outside of the rain and storms.

In particular, the low level jet -- a ribbon of wind located about a mile above the ground -- is forecast to be as high as 50 mph, and some of that wind may make it down to the surface of the ground.

As a result, wind gusts as high as 35 to 45 mph are possible in Northwest Georgia, including Carroll, Paulding, Bartow, Cherokee and Pickens counties in Metro Atlanta. The Wind Advisory goes into effect at 7pm Monday through 1pm Tuesday.

Wind Advisory

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast HRRR wind gusts model for tomorrow morning through the afternoon.

Futurecast Wind Gusts





