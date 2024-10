There are folks out there who advise a fan base to buckle up anytime a 5-star QB commits prior to their junior season.

Especially in this modern era of name, image and likeness (NIL) recruitments.

That point of view just got a little more relevant this evening. Jared Curtis, a 5-star QB in the Class of 2026, has decided to reopen his college recruitment.

The Tennessee native shared the details of that decommitment via his social media.

Read more at DawgNation.