ATHENS — Georgia has provided another update on its availability report ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 1 Texas.

On Thursday, Georgia added freshman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye to the report, listing the freshman defensive lineman as out for the game.

Jonah-Ajonye is from the state of Texas and was a 5-star prospect in the 2024 signing class.

Jonah-Ajonye did not play in Georgia’s most recent game against Mississippi State.

